Election Day 2021: Local races can have wide-reaching impacts

No matter how small a race may seem, the winners can have a big impact on your everyday life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe but local elections are only a week away in North Carolina and South Carolina, and while Charlotte won't be participating just yet, there are many key races happening across the region.

No matter how low-profile an election may seem, the winner could make a big difference in our everyday lives.

Let's connect the dots.

CHARLOTTE ELECTIONS DELAYED

Because the U.S. Census data was delayed, Charlotte's elections for city council and mayor were pushed back to the spring of 2022. So while the Queen City is sitting this one out, plenty of other nearby towns are holding elections on Nov. 2.

SUPER-LOCAL RACES

From Fort Mill to Mint Hill, and Huntersville to Hickory, there are some critical races on the ballot. Electing town mayors, city councils, school boards and even aldermen in some towns.

In Cleveland County, you can vote on the water board commissioner. That doesn't sound important until there's a really big problem, and suddenly those offices are in the spotlight.

WINNERS HAVE A BIG IMPACT

Sure, these races don't make the news and there might not be any fancy watch parties with confetti or balloons. But if we've learned anything during the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks on your school board or town council make big decisions that have an impact on your entire family.

Next Tuesday is your opportunity to pick the people who represent you. And that's connecting the dots.

