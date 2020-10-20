Made a mistake on your absentee ballot, now what? 7 things to know after being contacted by the state

An estimated 10,000 ballots statewide have deficiencies requiring action by the impacted voter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you make a mistake with your absentee ballot? Election officials will contact you if you did, so you can make the correction and resend your ballot.

Here are seven things you should know in order to correctly send in your ballot, provided by the state board of elections.