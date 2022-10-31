Matthews voters deciding whether to pay for $35 million in town projects

The two bond referendums on Matthews voters' ballots aim to make improvements to roads and parks by upping property taxes.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews taxpayers could be footing the bill for $35 million in town projects and the decision is in the hands of voters this election.

Matthews residents will vote on whether to approve two bond referendums that aim to fund improvements to Matthews’ parks, downtown area, and roads.

Widening sidewalks, adding more downtown parking, and massive park renovations are a few priorities for the bonds. The transportation bond asks to borrow $21 million and the parks bond would borrow $14 million.

Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool told WCNC Charlotte the town’s yearly budget can’t cover the costs of these projects – that’s why they’re asking for help from the community.

"We want to make sure we do it the more responsible way where it's minimal tax increase on folks, when it's doing stuff that's necessary to keep the town moving forward,” McCool said.

Bond referendums are a common practice. The City of Charlotte has several requests on its ballot this election. However, Charlotte’s requests do not increase taxes for residents; instead, the city is asking for taxpayers’ permission to spend a large sum of existing money on projects.

Matthews’ bonds would increase residents’ property taxes if approved.

For example, if a Matthews resident has property valued at $360,000, they’d pay $11.08 more a month in property taxes if both bonds are approved and the total $35 million is issued at one time. That totals an extra $133 in property taxes a year.

McCool noted that it's unlikely for all transportation and parks projects to begin at once, so the borrowed money will likely be spaced out over time.

Not everyone is on board with the proposal.

“I just think $35 million is a lot for the taxpayers to come up with in the small town of Matthews," voter Richard Gibbs shared. "Being a taxpayer, I just don’t think it’s a good idea right now.”

Voter Jim Finch thinks it’s a small price to pay to help Matthews flourish.

“Nobody likes to spend money," Finch admitted. "But I think in this day and age, any parks -- anything that would bring us together, I would support that.”

If the bonds are approved, money could be issued as soon as next year. McCool said taxpayers would pay the debts back over the next 20 years.