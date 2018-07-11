YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The big race in South Carolina is the gubernatorial race. After a tight race, Republican Henry McMaster was called as the winner.

McMaster will keep his seat after campaigning against Democratic James Smith. A Democratic governor has not been elected in the Palmetto State in two decades.

Leading into Election Day, a poll showed McMaster was the top pick among likely voters with a 16-point lead over Smith.

Political experts credited McMaster's success with his close alignment with President Trump. McMaster was the first statewide official in the country to back Trump during the 2016 presidential race. In return, Trump traveled to South Carolina twice to campaign for McMaster.

Smith was encouraged to run by former Vice President Joe Biden. He received only one campaign fundraiser and one video ad from Biden -- unlike other Democratic governor candidates in Florida and Georgia.

© 2018 WCNC