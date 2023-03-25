Mecklenburg County Board of Elections aiming to increase poll workers ahead of upcoming race

The board is hosting information sessions to sure-up their workforce, and they’re not alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Election Day is a process Mecklenburg County Elections Director Michael Dickerson is no stranger to.

He’s been in the position for 24 years, and in that time, he’s learned preparation is key.

"Around the country, you hear people having a shortage of workers," Dickerson said. "We’ve always gotten tons of workers, simply because I’ve got a precinct management team that’s doing this sort of information now."

They're is hosting information sessions to sure-up their workforce, and they’re not alone.

According to the State Board of Elections, most, if not all county boards are recruiting poll workers.

The positions are often difficult to maintain due to low pay and scheduling concerns, but the state board said. in a statement:

"It’s the best way to help people exercise their right to vote and serve your local community," Dickerson said. "It’s the best way to learn about the inner working of the elections process and all the safeguards in place to ensure fair, accurate results."

Upcoming Election Info Statewide: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Upcoming Election info Mecklenburg: https://www.mecknc.gov/BOE/elections/Pages/ElectionSchedule.aspx

Contact Kayland Hagwood at khagwood@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts