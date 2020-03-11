Which Mecklenburg County commissioners could flip from Democrat to Republican?

3 districts were held by Republicans in 2018.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — While many eyes are fixed on the national races, Mecklenburg County voters are choosing their county commissioners on Election Day.

These are the people who vote on the issues that directly impact residents.

The county commission is made up of nine members, and in 2018, the county saw a blue wave on a hyper-local level when all the seats went to Democrats.

Tuesday's results will show if voters are satisfied with the work during the last two years.

Districts 1, 5 and 6 are the ones to keep an eye on election night as all three of those districts were previously held by Republicans and could be flipped.

In District 1, incumbent Elaine Powell is running for her second term. She's up against Jim Puckett, whom she beat in 2016 by about 8,000 votes.

District 5 is the only race without an incumbent running. Democrat Laura Meier is up against Republican Matthew Ridenhour. Ridenhour previously held the seat and was narrowly defeated in 2018.

In District 6, incumbent Susan Rodriguez McDowell is up against Joel Levy. In 2018, Rodriguez-McDowell beat 11-term Republican Bill James by a small margin.

As for the at-large seats, only three people ran for those spots while in two of the District races, incumbents Vilma Leake and Mark Jerrell ran unopposed.

Mecklenburg County’s Elections Director Michael Dickerson said they have more than 120,000 absentee ballots to count.

However, they’ve had a jump start because North Carolina allows votes to be processed weeks in advance. Dickerson said they’ve been processing absentee ballots for weeks, which means the hardest part of that process is over with

“Some states do not allow you to actually open up the ballot until Election Day, so those states are going to be pressed,” Dickerson said.

“That puts us in much better shape than a lot of other states,” Dickerson said.

Processing absentee ballots involves several steps, including verifying the required information is there, taking the ballots out of envelopes, and putting them into a machine.

“It basically counts them all, but doesn't produce a result,” Dickerson said.

Then the data is put on thumb drives until Election Day.