CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While it seems early to be wondering how the coronavirus crisis might impact our election in November, Mecklenburg County Elections Director Michael Dickerson says the sooner different scenarios are explored, the better. Officials are exploring all sorts of scenarios right now.

Just this week, we saw Wisconsin voters heading to the polls, amid a statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus. The scenes of voters, wearing masks, and spacing out as best as possible in lines wrapped around buildings has sparked some discussion in Mecklenburg County.

"If that is our situation in November, what do we do?" said Dickerson. "That's sort of the million-dollar question."

In many ways, answering that question calls for a crystal ball, but Dickerson says they're going with the next best thing.

"The best way to be ready for any situation is to prepare in any different way that you can," said Dickerson.

Dickerson says the Wisconsin experience has given some ideas on what might be needed for in-person voting, should the coronavirus curve not flatten in time.

"Poll workers handing out face masks -- or do we need to have Purell stations?" Dickerson said. "How do we disinfect machines after they get used? Or do you go to something different? Do you go with a disposable stylus?"

He says they've already debated whether early voting could be expanded to spread out voters coming at once and which polling sites could be consolidated if needed.

Dickerson says the board has also discussed how large-scale absentee voting would work, especially with senior care facilities, where visitors aren't allowed right now and staff can't legally help or serve as a witness to someone's vote.

He says in some of these cases, the General Assembly might have to make legal amendments. In other situations, it's just waiting a bit longer and see how things develop.

But with 750,000 registered voters and possibly more in the coming months, due to high interest in the presidential election, Dickerson says there's no such thing as a quick movement. He says whatever plans they land on should really be in place by July.

"I've got 99 other county boards of elections, we're all in the same boat. We're all passing ideas around to each other and talking to each other," Dickerson said. "We will get it done."

A couple of ways voters can help is to verify registration status now. Dickerson says a lot of complications at the polls come from voters thinking their information is up-to-date, showing up to vote, then, finding out it's not.

Voters can also request absentee ballots now. Dickerson says the more advanced notice he has on the number of ballots to print the better.

The recently enacted CARES Act allocates $400 million to the states to help respond to coronavirus concerns during the 2020 election cycle. It also requires a 20 percent match by each state. How much of that funding trickles down to Mecklenburg County depends on the General Assembly, Dickerson says.

