x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Elections

Melania Trump to visit Huntersville Monday

Melania Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' Event in Huntersville.
Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — With just days of campaigning left before Election Day 2020 on Tuesday, candidates' campaigns are making stops in North Carolina. Trump campaign announces First Lady Melania Trump will visit Huntersville Monday

Melania Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' Event in Huntersville.

North Carolina is considered a big battleground state, and both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been holding several campaign events in the Tarheel State.

Related Articles