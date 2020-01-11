Melania Trump to visit Huntersville Monday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — With just days of campaigning left before Election Day 2020 on Tuesday, candidates' campaigns are making stops in North Carolina. Trump campaign announces First Lady Melania Trump will visit Huntersville Monday
Melania Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' Event in Huntersville.
North Carolina is considered a big battleground state, and both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been holding several campaign events in the Tarheel State.