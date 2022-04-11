2022 Midterm Elections: Breaking down the U.S. House of Representatives in NC

Voters will elect candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one from each of the state's 14 U.S. House districts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians are headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. Voters will elect candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one from each of the state's 14 U.S. House districts. Here are the candidates residents in the Charlotte-area are voting on.

DISTRICT 8

District 8 comprises a large portion of the southern Piedmont area of North Carolina from Concord to Spring Lake, including China Grove, Albemarle, Troy, Pinehurst and Raeford. The district includes all of Cabarrus County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Hoke County and Stanly County, as well as portions of Rowan County and Cumberland County.

Who is Dan Bishop?

Republican Dan Bishop is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.

Bishop was a Republican member of the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 39. He was elected to the office on Nov. 8, 2016.

Bishop previously served in the North Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 104.

Bishop holds bachelor's and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After graduating from law school in 1990, Dan served business clients in the private sector for 29 years.

During his private sector career, Dan served as a Mecklenburg County Commissioner from 2004-2008. He was next elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2014 and the North Carolina Senate in 2016, where he served until he ran for Congress. Dan won a close, high-profile special election in September 2019. He was re-elected in November 2020.



Who is Scott Huffman?

Democrat Scott Huffman is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 8th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8.

Huffman was born in Salisbury, North Carolina. He graduated from North Rowan High School in 1980. Huffman served in the U.S. Navy for more than seven years and reached the rank of petty officer 2nd class.

After military service, Scott said he was excited by the growth of the "information super highway." He started a technology business, growing it to over 3,000 customers and creating jobs.



DISTRICT 10

Who is Patrick McHenry?

Republican Patrick T. McHenry is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 10th Congressional District. He assumed office on Jan. 3, 2005. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

McHenry is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 10th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

McHenry is a graduate of Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, N.C. and Belmont Abbey College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History. Congressman McHenry and his wife Giulia live in Denver, N.C. and worship at Holy Spirit Church. They are the parents of two daughters, Cecelia Rose and Therese Anne (who goes by Rese), and a son, Perry.



Who is Pamela Genant?

Democrat Pamela Genant (also known as Pam) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 10th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. She advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

Genant graduated with honors from Husson College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and, like her dad and two brothers, she joined the U.S. Army in 1991. The military took her away from Maine and deployed her as a nurse at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during Operation Desert Storm. Pam served three years in active duty and more than four years in the reserves.

While serving in the Army, Pam met and married her husband, Jackson Genant, who is now a family physician in Burke County. The couple have two grown sons, Dallen and Phillip.

DISTRICT 12

District 12 is a congressional district located in the city of Charlotte and surrounding areas in Mecklenburg County.

Who is Alma Adams?

Democrat Alma Adams is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 12th Congressional District. She assumed office on Nov. 12, 2014. Her current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

Adams is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 12th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

Adams was elected to the U.S. House in a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Melvin Watt (D). She was sworn in on Nov. 12, 2014, to complete the remaining seven weeks of Watt's term.[1] After swearing in, Adams became the 100th female member of the congressional class, beating the previous record of 99.[2] Concurrent with the special election, Adams also won election to the 114th Congress.

Who is Tyler Lee?

Republican Tyler Lee is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 12th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Lee attended Liberty University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing.

After college, he opened one of the first sweetFrog self-serve frozen yogurt franchises, becoming the youngest store owner in company history.



DISTRICT 13

District 13 was re-established in 2002 after the state gained population in the 2000 United States census. From 2003 to 2013 the district included all of Person and Caswell counties as well as parts of Alamance, Granville, Guilford, Rockingham, and Wake counties.

However, after the 2010 census shifted the district more to the south and east.

Who is Wiley Nickel?

Democrat Wiley Nickel is a member of the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 16. He assumed office on Jan. 1, 2019. His current term ends on Jan. 1, 2023.

Nickel is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

Wiley worked for two White House administrations — including for President Barack Obama.

Who is Bo Hines?

Republican Bo Hines is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Bines started his undergraduate degree at N.C. State University and finished at Yale University. J.D. completed at Wake Forest University School of Law.

DISTRICT 14

The 14th Congressional District covers much of south and west Charlotte as well as most of the eastern part of Gaston County.

Who is Jeff Jackson?

Democrat Jeff Jackson is a member of the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 37. He assumed office on May 6, 2014. His current term ends on Jan. 1, 2023.

Senator Jackson became the second-youngest senator in the state Senate in 2014.

He continues to serve today as a Major in the Army National Guard. He is currently in his 19th year of military service.

Who is Pat Harrigan?

Republican Pat Harrigan is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. He advanced from the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Harrigan was born on the west coast and split his time between San Diego and small-town Wyoming. Harrigan was later nominated by Senator Diane Feinstein to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.

