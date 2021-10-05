These municipalities are holding elections Tuesday

Elections are being held Tuesday for Shelby City Council, Town of Mooresville Commission, and Town of Dobbins Heights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three municipalities in the broader Charlotte region are holding elections Tuesday: the City of Shelby in Cleveland County, the Town of Mooresville in Iredell County, and the Town of Dobbins Heights in Richmond County.

Shelby City Council - Ward 4 Primary

Violet Arth

Jamie Coulter

Ric Francis

Maggalean Fatima Mosby Ussery

Town of Mooresville Commission - At-Large (Primary)

Mike Cabe

Lox Leach

Gary West

Town of Dobbins Heights Town Council

Angeline Kendall David

Tyre' Holloway

Mary (Mawilma) Magee

What about other races?

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has a website containing results of all election races statewide.

When are the rest of the elections?

This fall’s elections in about three dozen North Carolina municipalities will now occur in early 2022 due to census data delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure emerged after it became clear towns and cities where certain residents vote in district-specific races could not redraw district boundaries in time for usual municipal election dates. That’s because the 2020 census information necessary for redistricting won’t be available until late summer or early fall.

The legislation tells these towns and cities — Charlotte, Greensboro, Cary and Fayetteville among them — to complete the redistricting either by Nov. 17 or Dec. 17.

A Charlotte City Council committee will receive public comments and input Tuesday on proposed restricting maps produced using the now-available census date.

A June decision by Charlotte city leaders also decided to move at-large elections, those not impacted by districts such as mayor, to next year to keep them aligned with the postponed races. Communities had the option to hold elections in 2021 for at-large offices like the mayor if they wish.

These municipalities will have elections on March 8, 2022 — the date for state and federal primaries. Some municipalities also would have additional elections in April or May.

The AP contributed to this report