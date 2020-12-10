NC Board of Elections taking steps to prevent voter intimidation

"Voters need to be able to not only cast their ballot without fear of disease this year, but it’s always important voters not feel intimidated."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just days until early voting begins, election officials in North Carolina are taking steps to prevent voter intimidation.

The North Carolina Board of Elections sent a memo out on Friday reminding people about state laws, which includes information about poll watchers.

Last month, President Trump urged supporters to go to the polls and watch very carefully. Now, state election officials are clarifying who is allowed to observe the voting process.

Across Mecklenburg County, voters have already started turning in their absentee ballots in person. As early voting approaches, there are long-standing laws in place to protect voters from intimidation as they try to protect themselves from the new threat of coronavirus.

"Voters need to be able to not only cast their ballot without fear of disease this year, but it’s always important voters not feel intimidated," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of North Carolina board of elections.

Elections officials said masks will be strongly recommended and social distancing is required.

In addition, the newly released memo reminds people about state laws that prohibit voter intimidation, including information about the 50-foot buffer zone starting from the polling place entrance.

"You can’t talk to anybody inside that 50-foot marker, so we always try to protect our voters," Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said.

Another election issue captured national attention after President Trump urged supporters to go to the polls and watch very carefully. Election officials say only politically appointed ‘poll observers’ are allowed to access.

According to Dickerson, each party is allowed two poll observers at any given time at a polling place.

"If someone is not properly appointed as an observer through the political parties, then they would need to remain outside the buffer zone," Brinson Bell said.

According to the memo, police should be called as needed but not stationed at a polling place.

"Election officials at the polling places are trained in how to deal with any disruption, they do have authority to call in law enforcement," Brison Bell said.