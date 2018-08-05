ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WRAL) — Ninth District Congressman Robert Pittenger squeaked by Rev. Mark Harris by 134 votes in the Republican primary two years ago, and the two men are battling again – along with a third candidate – for the party's nomination in Tuesday's primary.

The race this year appears to be equally close, as both Pittenger and Harris attended Thursday night's annual fish fry on the shore of White Lake, east of Elizabethtown, in an effort to get every last vote.

