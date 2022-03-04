Controversy surrounding North Carolina's elections

With the primary elections coming up in May, Republicans want the court to set the map aside while they challenge it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is plenty of controversy still surrounding North Carolina's elections.

North Carolina voters and advocacy groups are waiting to see if the US supreme court will step in after state republicans asked the court to block the newly approved congressional map.

A three-judge panel adopted the map last week because the original was gerrymandered, meaning it favored one party over the other.

The new map appears to give Democrats a good chance to win a sixth seat, with Republicans in a strong position to win seven seats. One district is a likely toss-up.

With the primary elections coming up in May, Republicans want the court to set the map aside while they challenge it.

This is the last chance for GOP lawmakers to effectively challenge the map.

There's no word on when the court will rule, but candidate filing ends at noon Friday.

