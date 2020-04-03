CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is up for reelection, and he's facing competition in the Democratic primary. Cooper is running against Army veteran Ernest Reeves in the Democratic primary.

Lt. Governor Dan Forest and Holly Grange are competing in the Republican primary.

Cooper was first elected governor of North Carolina in November 2016, before that he served as North Carolina Attorney General for several years and spent time over a decade in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Cooper defeated former Governor and Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory in 2016. Many political servers say McCrory lost to Cooper because of McCrory's support for the I-77 toll project.

