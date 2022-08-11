A look at the midterm election experience in NC, SC

Some elections had to be extended by an hour in three North Carolina precincts because of some issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday marked the last day for voters across the country and in the Carolinas to make their voices heard in the 2022 election cycle.

Several key races in both North Carolina and South Carolina were in the spotlight, from the race for U.S. Senate in the Tar Heel State to the governor's race in the Palmetto State. But as the ballots were cast, what experiences did voters have at the poll booth?

WCNC Charlotte took a closer look at what voters saw on Election Day in both states. In at least three precincts in three North Carolina counties, some issues did arise early in the day.

North Carolina voting experience

In Union County, voters were waiting in a long line outside of Hemby Bridge Elementary School to cast their ballots. WCNC Charlotte reporter Meghan Bragg said the line was long closer in the middle of the day, but there was a steady flow of people entering the school. The polls in Union County were set to close at 7:30 p.m. to count the votes of more than 170,000 registered citizens.

One precinct each in Robeson, Columbus and Wilson counties had to extend voting for one hour after an emergency meeting of the North Carolina State Board of Elections Tuesday afternoon. In Robeson County, the main issue involved access. According to officials, there wasn't an access code available for the precinct, delaying voting by over an hour. The NCSBE is unsure if voters who originally waited to vote when they encountered issues returned to cast their ballots.

In Wilson and Columbus counties, the delay involved printing issues. Officials report local elections leaders weren't able to print authorization forms. Wilson County's affected precinct saw voting delayed until 8:36 a.m., and up to 20 voters left without voting but were offered provisional ballots.

Three precincts in Columbus County, meanwhile, were also hit with similar printing woes. Two precincts had to delay voting by about an hour while accounting for all voters turned away, and the third delayed voting by about 25 minutes without accounting for five voters.

In the end, the NCSBE voted in favor of providing a one-hour extension to the precincts in Wilson and Robeson counties, and one precinct in Columbus County.

Additionally, a precinct in Warren County also had no access to the voting location until 7 a.m. All voters returned to vote.

Meanwhile, Gaston County elections officials reported smooth sailing on Election Day. Adam Ragan, director of the Gaston County Board of Elections, said there were no delayed starts and saw about 21,000 voters cast ballots. He said those numbers were comparable to numbers from the 2018 election cycle.

South Carolina voting experience

The voting experience seen by WCNC Charlotte reporter Tradesha Woodard in Fort Mill was largely smooth. While people were lined up outside since 7 a.m., voters told her the wait was worth it to make their voices heard.

South Carolinians headed to the polls well before Election Day as well; more than 560,000 voters cast their ballots early in the Palmetto State. This is the first major election where South Carolina voters had the chance to cast their ballots early.

