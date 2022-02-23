NC court enacts new legislative, congressional maps

A panel of judges has decided which new voting maps will be used for the upcoming 2022 election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A panel of North Carolina judges on Wednesday approved a finalized set of voting maps likely to give Democrats a boost in this year’s midterm elections.

The updated congressional and state House and Senate maps in the plans the court was considering include a larger number of competitive districts compared to Republican-drawn plans that were passed by lawmakers in November.

The trial court, which includes two Republicans and one Democrat, approved state House and Senate boundaries state lawmakers redrew last week but went with a congressional map of its own crafted with the help of independent redistricting experts it hired known as "special masters."

Governor Cooper statement on redistricting:

Gov. Cooper issued the following statement:

Today's decision allows a blatantly unfair and unconstitutional State Senate map that may have been the worst of the bunch. That is bad for North Carolina because it strips voters of their voice and our democracy.

