NBC News poll shows young voters unhappy with President Trump, worried about coronavirus

The NBC News/Quibi poll shows millennial and Generation Z voters are positive about the Black Lives Matter movement but pessimistic about the future.

ATLANTA — A new NBC News/Quibi poll shows that America's youngest voters -- the millennials and Generation Z voters -- are pessimistic about the future, worried about the coronavirus, unhappy with President Donald Trump and supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The new poll was conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, as well as after the president tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the poll, 30% of millennial voters -- those between 24 and 39 -- say they feel confident that the future will be better for their children's generation than it has been for them. Forty-nine percent say they are not confident about a brighter future.

Comparatively, 40% of Generation Z voters -- those between the ages of 18 and 23 -- say they have a confident outlook on the future, as opposed to 41% who say they are not.

Seven in 10 young voters who were surveyed say they are worried that they, or someone in their immediate family, may contract the coronavirus. The survey says about a third of them have already taken a coronavirus test.

As a whole, the voters surveyed have a negative impression of the president. Sixty-nine percent of Generation Z voters and 54% of millennial voters have a negative impression of Trump.

Generation Z voters surveyed say they prefer Democratic nominee Joe Biden over the president by more than 40 points -- 64% to 22%, while millennial voters support Biden ahead of Trump, 50% to 36%.

The survey is finding that the younger voters are tending to be less interested in the election than other age groups are, based on the national NBC News/Wall Street Journal polling data.

According to the poll, six out of 10 millennial voters say they have a "high" level of interest in the 2020 election, while less than half of Generation Z voters say they have the same level of interest.

This is in sharp contrast to the most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which indicates that about 80 percent of all voters say they have a high interest in the upcoming election.

About 51% of millennial voters say the winner of the 2020 election makes a "great deal" of difference to their lives and their family's lives, while 31% say the winner of the election makes "no difference."

Among Generation Z voters, 37% say the winner makes a great deal of difference, while an equal amount -- 37% -- say the winner makes quite a bit of difference.

Most young voters say they are positive about the Black Lives Matter movement and Planned Parenthood.

More than 60% of Generation Z voters and more than half of millennial voters say they have a positive impression of the Black Lives Matter movement. A majority of young voters say they have a favorable view of Planned Parenthood.

According to the poll, about half of Generation Z voters surveyed and a quarter of millennials say they live at home with at least one of their parents.

Half of those surveyed say they would have difficulty paying off an unexpected bill of $500. A quarter of millennials surveyed say they, or someone in their household, has a student loan debt of more than $20,000.

Both groups of young voters surveyed are more diverse than older Americans. Millennials in this poll were 68% White, 15% Black, 9% Latino and 6% Asian. Generation Z voters that were surveyed for this poll were 57% White, 15% Black, 13% Latino and 9% Asian.