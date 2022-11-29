NC officials unanimously certify 2022 midterm election results, report 'tremendous' turnout

More than half of the 7.4 million registered voters in North Carolina participated in the 2022 midterm election. Few voting or safety issues were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously voted to certify the results of this year’s general election.

Voter turnout for the November election was similar to 2018, the most recent non-presidential election year. Nearly 3.8 million of the more than 7.4 million North Carolinians registered to vote cast a ballot, or 51% of the voting-eligible population. The rate of participation was slightly less than the 53% turnout in 2018.

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to view results for North Carolina

“While this is not a record, it is still a tremendous turnout for a midterm election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state elections board.

Like all general elections since 2016, most of the ballots cast this year came from early, in-person voting. More than 2 million people voted during the one-stop early voting period from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Nearly 1.6 million ballots were cast on Election Day.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts