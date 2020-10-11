17 North Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg County, are still counting votes

The number of ballots left to be counted continues to drop as Thursday's deadline approaches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday night, 17 North Carolina county Board of Elections will meet to continue counting mail-in ballots. That includes the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

In all, about 7,000 ballots will be considered in the state, 150 of them in Mecklenburg County.

Cal Cunningham conceded in the North Carolina Senate race on Tuesday, but the Presidential race in North Carolina is still too close to call according to the AP and NBC News. These final votes will determine the outcome.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and with the proper signatures will be accepted up until this Thursday, Nov. 12. Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina hit a milestone. More than 1 million absentee-by-mail votes were cast.

That number will only rise as those boards continue tabulating results.

“All of these things that we do are for the voter, to make sure that we can give a fair and true accurate account of the election,” said Michael Dickerson, the Director of Elections in Mecklenburg County.

Those that can be legally counted will be taken out of the envelopes and put in the tabulator. On Friday, that was 2,825 votes.

The Board of Elections is bipartisan. The board members say they never see the actual ballots, just make sure they meet the requirements to be legally cast. They are the final line of defense to make sure ballots are legal before they are counted.

“Nobody ever sees how you vote and that's important, that’s the secrecy of the ballot,” Dickerson said.

Every state has different election rules. In North Carolina, mail-in ballots can be processed at public Board of Elections meetings held before Election Day. But the results aren’t tabulated until Election Night.

“We released the results at the close of polls of 4.6 million ballots, and then reported the election night results which added another 900,000 or so," said Karen Brinson Bell, the director of the state Board of Elections. "It’s a very small number of votes that we're actually considering now."

17 counties in NC counting additional votes today. That includes Mecklenburg County. I'm told they have about 100-150 mail in ballots to get through tonight. They'll meet again Thursday to do the remaining mail ins and provisional ballots. Friday the results get certified @wcnc https://t.co/6Qm1a0028x — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) November 10, 2020

There are now about 93,000 outstanding absentee ballots in the state. They could be in the mail on the way back, spoiled because the person voted in person on Election Day or not voted at all. The number of ballots still left to be counted now dwindling.

"We may get another 50 or 60, something like that," Dickerson said. "We always suspect that by the time we get to the Friday after the election, the bulk have come back."

They haven’t gotten to the provisional ballots in Mecklenburg County yet.

Currently, they are doing audits and researching to know which ones should be counted. Dickerson says there will likely be about 800 provisional ballots to count at Thursday’s meeting.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent a series of tweets about the election, including one that reads "BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE!"

BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

This counting process is a standard and normal procedure. Trump currently holds the lead in North Carolina but the race cannot be called yet and it won’t be official until all votes are counted and the results are certified on Friday.

"These processes, these procedures have been in place for decades in North Carolina," Brinson Bell said. "The fact that we hold noticed, and open absentee board meetings in order to count those absentee ballots and go over and approve the provisional ballots as well, just shows that this is an open process. In North Carolina and across the country it is critical that every vote counts."