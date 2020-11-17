x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Elections

North Carolina elections: 2020 voter turnout up 6% statewide

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties all reported an increase compared to the 2016 General Election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina was one of the last states called in the 2020 General Election because this year, mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 were accepted until Nov. 12.

The day after ballots stopped being accepted, the state was called in favor of Donald Trump.

 

RELATED: The progression of the Black vote in America | For The Culture

Many counties have already certified their election results, and several reported a record-breaking amount of ballots cast. 

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties all experienced a jump in turnout when compared to the 2016 presidential election. In 2016, turnout in Mecklenburg County was at 66.94% compared to this year's 71.9%.

In the 2016 general elections, 475,650 out of 710,604 registered voters in Mecklenburg County cast ballots, compared to 569,499 of 792,076 in 2016.

RELATED: No changed or lost votes from voting systems in election, federal cybersecurity agency says

The statewide average for voter turnout in 2020 was 75.26%. In 2016, turnout was 69%. And in 2012 and 2008, it was 68% and 70% respectively.

Statewide voter registration also increased: in 2020, 5,545,736 of 7,359,798 registered voters cast ballots, a stark jump from the 4,769,640 of 6,914,248 ballot casters in 2016.

Mecklenburg County certified their election results in a 3-2 vote last week, but not without pushback from Republicans on the elections board concerned with the legality of the deadline extension.

RELATED: Women voters helped Joe Biden win presidential election

The state board of elections announced Tuesday that there will be a statewide recount for North Carolina’s Supreme Court chief justice contest. County boards of elections must complete their recounts by Wednesday, Nov. 25.  

The 2020 presidential election hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama — an extraordinary engagement in what amounted to a referendum on President Donald Trump's leadership. 

According to the Associated Press, as of Nov. 8, the tallied votes accounted for 62% of the eligible voting-age population in the U.S. That’s a 0.4 percentage point increase so far over the rate hit in 2008, when the nation elected its first Black president.

Related Articles

The Associated Press contributed to this report.