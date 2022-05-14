Early voting ends Saturday in North Carolina for midterm primaries

Early voting closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Absentee voters must have their ballots returned by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday is the final day for Mecklenburg County residents to vote early in the North Carolina primaries.

Early voting will close at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. After that, all voting must be done in-person on Election Day. Any voters who requested and received an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, or have their ballot postmarked by Election Day.

Mecklenburg County elections officials said about 30,000 people will vote early for the primary election. Catawba College professor Dr. Michael Bitzer said early state data shows the average voter is around 64 years old, which baby boomers casting the most ballots so far statewide.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Gen Z: 3%

3% Millennials : 7%

: 7% Gen X: 15%

15% Boomers: 53%

53% Greatest/silent: 22%

Absentee ballots will be counted if received by mail so long as the Board of Elections receives them by 5 p.m. on the Friday after Election Day. Absentee ballots for the 2022 North Carolina primaries must have two witness signatures or one notary public to be validated by elections officials.

The South Carolina primary elections are June 14. Residents in South Carolina have until Sunday, May 15, to register to vote. Click here for information on how to register to vote in the South Carolina primary.

