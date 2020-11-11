North Carolina's Sen. Tillis reelected, keeps US seat for GOP

The Associated Press declared Thom Tillis the winner on Wednesday after determining there weren’t enough outstanding votes for Democrat Cal Cunningham to catch him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thom Tillis, the Republican U.S. Senator representing North Carolina, has narrowly beaten Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham for his second term.

While 2,551,388 North Carolinians voted for Cunningham, 2,645,820 voted for Tillis, giving him a 2% margin of victory. Kevin Hayes, the Constitution Party candidate, and Shannon Bray, the Libertarian Party candidate, received 1% and 3% of the vote, respectively.

Tillis earned a second term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham. Tillis benefited from fallout over a Cunningham sex scandal in the campaign’s final month.

Mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day are still eligible to be counted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections until Nov. 12, provided they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

