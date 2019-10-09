CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Voters in North Carolina 9th congressional district head to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new representative.

Republican State Sen. Dan Bishop faces off against Marine veteran Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Loran Allen Smith.

The race has drawn national attention as some have suggested it could serve as a bellwether for the 2020 presidential race.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have thrown their support behind Bishop. They held a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina the day before the special election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted support Tuesday for McCready.

An election fraud scandal last year forced election officials to conduct Tuesday's re-do. McCready narrowly trailed in that election before those results were invalidated.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

