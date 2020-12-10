NC election officials waiting for federal judge ruling on incomplete absentee ballots

State data shows about 5% of absentee ballots turned in by Black voters have not been accepted, while about 2% of ballots from white voters have not been accepted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of North Carolina absentee ballots are in limbo right now. Several lawsuits are underway to determine what happens with incomplete ballots or those with errors.

On Monday, election officials said they’re waiting for a federal judge to make a decision, which could happen Tuesday. It comes as state data shows a major discrepancy between white and Black voters.

WCNC Charlotte learned about 5% of absentee ballots turned in by Black voters have not been accepted, which is much higher than for white voters.

State election officials are waiting for a federal judge’s ruling about how to proceed with thousands of unaccepted ballots, but the answer did not come on Monday; a day the state proclaims Indigenous People’s Day and the federal designates Columbus Day.

“We don't have [an] answer from the courts right now,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections. “The federal holiday is impacting all the proceedings.”

Brinson Bell says she’s hoping the judge will make a decision on Tuesday. The issue at hand is how to deal with incomplete ballots, including many missing the required witness signature, or other ballots with errors.

“How we could cure those or correct those,” said Brinson Bell.

WCNC Charlotte crunched the numbers and found about 2% of ballots from white voters have not been accepted in North Carolina, but for Black voters, the number is more than double at 5%. There’s a similar pattern in Mecklenburg County where about 1.3% of ballots from white voters have not been accepted, but roughly 4% for Black voters.

“There are a lot of people that have never requested and voted an absentee ballot before,” said Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Elections Director.

“There’s nothing in the design or in how we administer absentee by mail that is intended to favor one race over another,” Brinson Bell said.

Election officials say in preparation for a surge of absentee ballots, they took several steps to simplify the process, including reducing the requirements from two witness signatures to one and including a more user-friendly absentee ballot return envelope.

Decision 2020 voter guide Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and WCNC Charlotte has a complete guide to everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

“My goal is to have all of them come back and have us vote them,” Dickerson said.

“We are working to do everything we can to ensure the integrity of this election,” Brinson Bell said.