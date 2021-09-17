North Carolina’s latest photo voter identification struck down as racially biased by state judges

A 2018 lawsuit contended the law was discriminatory and would disproportionately harm Black voters who lacked easy access to IDs.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s latest photo voter identification was struck down as racially biased by state judges Friday.

In April, a trial on North Carolina’s latest photo voter identification law ended after three weeks with no immediate ruling. That trial wrapped up after closing statements before a panel of three judges by attorneys for voters who sued over the 2018 law and for Republican legislative leaders defending it. The plaintiffs contend the law was discriminatory and would disproportionately harm Black voters who lacked easy access to IDs.

GOP lawmakers say the law's requirements benefit more voters than a 2013 voter ID law that was struck down by federal courts.

The law was never fully implemented because of ongoing legal challenges.

Federal law requires all voters casting a ballot to be aged 18 and a U.S. citizen. Both North Carolina and South Carolina require those registering to vote to be state residents and live in the county and precinct in which they live.