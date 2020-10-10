Returning your absentee ballot by mail is not your only option

Absentee ballots in both North Carolina and South Carolina can be mailed or dropped off in-person at your local county Board of Elections office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Absentee voting is underway! When you are ready to return your ballot, you do not have to mail it back. You can return the ballot in person, through an authorized returnee, at early voting polls, and more. The state you live in determines the methods approved.

North Carolina

You can request a absentee ballot from now until October 27th. Click here to start your application.

An absentee voter has four options after receiving and completing the ballot for returning it to election officials.

By mail to your county board of elections, postmarked on or before Election Day. Mailed through couriers like DHL, UPS or FedEx to your county board of elections. The voter or the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is permitted to return the absentee ballot to the board of elections in person. In person at any *early voting site between October 15th to the 31st in your county.

Important to note, voted absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day.

South Carolina

You can request an absentee ballot from now until October 24th. Click here to start that application.

The options for returning absentee ballots for voters in The Palmetto State differ.

By mail to your county board of elections. Election officials recommend you do it quick, at least a week before Election Day to allow time for delivery before the deadline. The voter can drop the ballot off in person at your county voter registration office or extension office. An Authorized Representative can return an absentee ballot for a voter that is unable to go to the polls. To see if you are eligible for that, click here.

To ensure your absentee ballot counts: make sure officials receive the ballot by 7pm on November 3rd (Election Day).