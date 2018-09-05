CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina's 9th Congressional District will have a new U.S. representative in November.

On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Pittenger conceded the Republican primary to former Charlotte pastor Mark Harris. With all 210 precincts reported, Harris earned about 49 percent of total votes, while the incumbent earned about 46 percent of the votes and Clarence Goins gathered about 5 percent of the votes.

Rep. Pittenger's loss makes him the first sitting member of Congress to lose in the 2018 primary election, according to NBC Charlotte's Rad Berky.

Harris will face Dan McCready in the November election. McCready claimed victory in the Democratic primary after receiving nearly 38,000 votes (83 percent) as of Tuesday night, which was almost 30,000 more votes than Christian Cano (17 percent).

Tuesday night's race for the 9th Congressional District was a rematch of the 2016 Republican primary when Pittenger squeaked by Harris by 134 votes. While Tuesday's race was once again close, Pittenger was never able to take the lead away from the former Charlotte pastor.

