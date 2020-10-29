Power outages cause hours long wait at Fort Mill polling location

As the line began to wrap the building, some were forced to throw in the towel.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The widespread power outages in York county didn’t spare polling places, leading to a complete halt of voting at the Fort Mill Parks and Recreation Center.

"The power went out here and unfortunately there's no backup generator,” said Tom Fischer.

Stephanie Fairchild says she got to the poll at 8:20 am and was there the fateful moment it happened.

"After about an hour and 20 minutes, I literally got up there, I gave her my ID, I signed everything, checked all my information it was ready to print my ticket, boom the power went out," Fairchild said.

“I’ve been here 2 hours almost and I've got to leave to get to work,” said Mark Adams.

Some people have been waiting to vote so long at the Fort Mill Parks and Rec Center they started passing out pizza! Some folks at the front got here to vote at 830AM.... and then the power went out. They’ve been here ever since! Lucky for them, the power JUST came back on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FU94cKHFF8 — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) October 29, 2020

Over four hours in, the people at the front of the line shared a pizza not wanting to leave.

“I just know the minute I leave the power is gonna come back on," Fischer said.

Coincidentally in the middle of his interview, it did.

Fairchild was one of the first to get her cast and says she's never waited that long to vote.

"Never," Fairchild laughed. "I came out here so I didn’t have to wait that long on election day!”

Those who could stay said it was worth it.