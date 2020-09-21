x
Watch: President Trumps campaigns in Charlotte

Trump's visit will be focused on discussing his administration's "action and vision" for affordable healthcare, according to a White House spokesperson.
FILE - This Sept. 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is campaigning in Charlotte Thursday where he is expected to speak about healthcare. 

This is Trump's fifth visit to North Carolina in the past five weeks. Trump's reelection campaign has been focusing on North Carolina as the 2020 Presidential Election nears.

Trump's visit to Charlotte will be focused on discussing his administration's "action and vision" for healthcare at low costs, according to the White House spokesperson.

Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden campaigned in Charlotte Thursday.

