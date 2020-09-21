President Trump to visit Charlotte Thursday, White House spokesperson confirms

Trump's visit will be focused on discussing his administration's "action and vision" for affordable healthcare, according to a White House spokesperson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be visiting Charlotte on Thursday, according to a White House spokesperson. It marks Trump's fifth visit to the Tarheel State in around a month, as the campaign for the 2020 Presidential Election heats up.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will also be visiting Charlotte, on Wednesday, in his first trip to North Carolina since the primary.

Trump's visit to Charlotte will be focused on discussing his administration's "action and vision" for healthcare at low costs, according to the White House spokesperson.

Trump has not made any public comments about his pending trip to the Queen City at this time.