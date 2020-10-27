President Trump will hold a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from Oct. 23 and talks about why North Carolina is a battleground state.

President Donald Trump will make another campaign stop in North Carolina.

Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The campaign rally will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

The airport is located at 400 Airport Road in Fayetteville.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the ticketed event.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Greensboro while speaking to a crowd of supporters at Piedmont International Airport.