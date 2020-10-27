x
President Trump to hold another campaign rally in North Carolina

President Trump will hold a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from Oct. 23 and talks about why North Carolina is a battleground state.

President Donald Trump will make another campaign stop in North Carolina.

Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The campaign rally will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

The airport is located at 400 Airport Road in Fayetteville.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the ticketed event

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Greensboro while speaking to a crowd of supporters at Piedmont International Airport. 

RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop at PTI Airport

Trump and his family have made numerous stops to our state over the last few weeks as Election Day gets even closer. 

