President Trump to make another campaign stop in North Carolina

LUMBERTON, N.C. — President Donald Trump will make his seventh visit to North Carolina while returning this weekend.

Trump will deliver remarks on the Fighting for the Forgotten Men and Women in Lumberton.

On Wednesday, he spoke to a crowd of 20,000 supporters in Gastonia.

The event on Saturday will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, North Carolina. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the event.