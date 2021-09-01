September is National Voter Registration Month. Here's how to register to vote in the Carolinas

If you're unsure if you're registered to perform your civic duty, here's how to check and register if need be.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — September is known for many things: the start of fall, when it's deemed socially acceptable to start enjoying pumpkin spice treats, and as National Voter Registration Month.

While 2021 is not a major election year, there are still some local elections that will be taking place across the Carolinas. There are ways to check to see if you're still registered to vote, and there's plenty of information on where and how to register.

Here's how to do a registration check for both North Carolina and South Carolina, along with how to register.

North Carolina

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says the deadlines to vote in upcoming municipal elections are coming up soon; if you want to vote in the Oct. 5 municipal elections, you'll need to register by Sept. 10. Meanwhile, Oct. 8 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

If you're getting your state driver's license for the first time or getting a North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles-approved identification card, that can be done in-person at any DMV office; you just pick the option to register while filling out the necessary forms. Existing DMV customers can register to vote online. If you prefer to register via mail, you can print and fill out those forms too. They're offered in both English and Spanish.

Voter registration doesn't just happen at the DMV either; in North Carolina, other agencies like the Division of Health Benefits, Divison of Employment Security, and others are required by federal law to help register people to vote. Here's a list of the agencies that you can register to vote at in the state.

If you happen to miss the deadline to register for any upcoming election, you can register same-day and vote in person during an early voting period. You'll need to bring your driver's license with you, or any photo identification card that's government-issued and includes your current address. You can also bring a copy of a bank statement, current utility bill, government check, paycheck, or another government document that has your name and current address on it.

College students can also bring their photo ID cards paired with proof of on-campus habitation for same-day voting; click here to learn more about those requirements.

For those who vote same-day, however, be prepared to prove who you are; within two business days of registration, the county board of elections will verify your identity with your driver's license or Social Security number. They can then update voter registration databases, search for possible duplicate registrations, and start to verify your identity via mail. Your ballot will be counted unless the board of elections determines you're not qualified under state law.

Want to make sure you're already registered to vote? Click here.

South Carolina

Just like its neighbor up north, South Carolina allows people who are getting their driver's license for the first time to register to vote. This is done in person at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state, and just like North Carolina, other agencies have to offer registration under federal law. You can also visit your local county's board of voter registration and do it in person.

If you already have a South Carolina driver's license or other DMV identification, you can also register to vote online. However, if you've moved recently, you'll need to update your address first.

People seeking to register to vote can do so at any time, but have to be registered at least 30 days before an upcoming election to cast their ballots. Those who want to register to vote via mail must make sure the applications are postmarked at least 30 days prior to that election. If the deadline falls on a Sunday or U.S. Postal Service holiday, the postmark deadline moves instead to the next day that is not a Sunday or holiday.

College students who want to vote can register to do so where they reside while attending college. This could include an address in the college community like a dorm, or at an address you plan to return to while not at school, like a family home. Click here for more guidance.

If you want to see if you're already registered to vote, you can check here.

Similarities and differences

Federal law requires all voters casting a ballot to be aged 18 and a U.S. citizen. Both North Carolina and South Carolina require those registering to vote to be state residents and live in the county and precinct in which they live.

In North Carolina, teens who are ages 16 and 17 can pre-register to vote, and teens who are 17 years old can vote in a primary election if they will be 18 when the general election happens. Similarly, South Carolina allows citizens who are not yet age 18 to register starting 120 days before the closing of the books on a preceding primary.

Where both states differ lies in the treatment of those convicted of crimes as voters. In North Carolina, anyone who is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction can register and vote as of Aug. 23, 2021. This includes those on probation, parole, or post-release supervision. Anyone with outstanding fines, fees, or restitution can register and vote. Additionally, a misdemeanor conviction in North Carolina does not result in the loss of voting rights, even when incarcerated for it. However, anyone currently serving a felony sentence and in person can not vote until they are out of prison.