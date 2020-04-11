Rep. Virginia Foxx wins NC District 5

The Republican now represents Gaston County

Republican Virginia Foxx has been re-elected to represent North Carolina's newly redrawn 5th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger David Brown by an estimated two-thirds of the total vote.

Foxx was first elected in 2004 and has since served as the Republican leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor. She's also expressed her intent to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and stop illegal immigration.

Constitutional Party candidate Jeff Gregory was also on the ballot and received approximately 2 percent of the vote. District 5 was previously represented by Republican Patrick McHenry who also won re-election Tuesday in District 10.