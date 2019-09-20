ROCK HILL, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Rock Hill on Friday.
The Vermont senator will host a rally at Winthrop University.
Winthrop's College Democrats are sponsoring the event which starts at 6 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public o a first-come, first-served. Tickets are not required but an RSVP is advised.
