Voting for South Carolina primary runoffs ends Tuesday evening

From the statehouse in Columbia to the Senate in Washington, WCNC Charlotte is tracking three key races for the Palmetto State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For some political races in the Palmetto State, it's another round on the ballots for them before the midterm elections in November.

South Carolina's primaries end Tuesday with only two statewide runoffs, one for each party.

Republicans will choose their candidate for the open Education Superintendent office, while Democrats choose their nominee for U.S. Senate to take on incumbent Sen. Tim Scott as he seeks a second full term.

There also are six state House runoffs. District 48, which is centered around Tega Cay, is currently represented by Republican Bruce M. Bryant. However, he did not file to run for re-election. This means Elizabeth Enns and Brandon Guffney will face off to see who earns the nomination. The winner of Tuesday's runoff will face Democratic challenger Andrew Russell, who did not face a primary challenge.

Education superintendent

The Republican runoff for education superintendent is between the first-place finisher with grassroot support from teachers and educators and the better-financed second-place finisher with support from the party establishment.

Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness won 31% of the vote in the six-candidate race on June 14, while conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver finished second with 23%. A candidate needs a majority of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Maness secured one big endorsement when Republican Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who is leaving the job after eight years, threw her support behind Maness. Spearman said Maness has been a teacher, knows what goes on in schools and is familiar with the legislative process.

Spearman had a similar career track and sometimes disagreed with other Republican leaders, especially on issues such as whether local districts should be able to mandate masks to protect against COVID-19.

Many other Republican leaders are backing Weaver, who also spent time as chairwoman of the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee.

Weaver has raised more money — $327,000 to Maness' $115,000 — but faces another hurdle thanks to a new South Carolina law requiring education superintendents to have at least a master's degree. Weaver doesn't have one, but started a program in April. Election officials said there is no precedent for what happens if she wins in November without an advanced degree. Maness already meets the qualification.

Tuesday's runoff winner will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, a high school English teacher who founded the group SC for Ed on social media. Hundreds of teachers joined the group, calling for education improvements and higher pay and better treatment for teachers. The group brought 10,000 people to rally at the Statehouse, one of the biggest crowds of the past 20 years.

Ellis has raised just under $15,000, according to state campaign finance reports, but won the three-way Democratic primary without a runoff.

U.S. Senate

As Republican Tim Scott runs for a second full term in the Senate, he is set to face one of two Democratic challengers from the Palmetto State: Catherine Fleming Bruce or Krystle Matthews.

Matthews currently serves in the state House of Representatives, representing District 117, which includes Berkeley and Charleston Counties. She was elected in 2018, defeating incumbent Republican Bill Crosby. She would defend her seat two years later against Republican challenger Jordan Pace.

The other Democratic challenger is Catherine Fleming Bruce, an author. Her father served as the chair of the Sumter County Council, worked at South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV), and the State Humanities Council. While she has not served in public office herself, Bruce touts her advocacy work as part of her experience; she's worked with a litany of civic engagement groups like the NAACP and League of Women Voters, along with teaching at Benedict College, Claflin University and Midlands Technical College. Additionally, she served as foreman of the state grand jury in South Carolina's longest public corruption investigation.