SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina Democratic Primary has arrived. Contenders and constituents alike are looking to see who stands apart in the "First in the South" Democratic primary. Polls close at 7 p.m.

There are several candidates in the running:

Joe Biden (JoeBiden.com)

Bernie Sanders (BernieSanders.com)

Pete Buttigieg (PeteForAmerica.com)

Tulsi Gabbard (Tulsi2020.com)

Amy Klobuchar (AmyKlobuchar.com)

Elizabeth Warren (ElizabethWarren.com)

Tom Steyer (TomSteyer.com)

Andrew Yang (withdrawn), John Delaney (withdrawn), Deval Patrick (withdrawn), Michael Bennet (withdrawn) and Cory Booker (withdrawn) still appeared on the ballot because absentee ballots were already sent out before they withdrew.

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was not on the ballot for the South Carolina primary but will be on ballots in North Carolina for Super Tuesday.

See live elections results below:

If you have a question about where to vote, when to vote or the voting process, you can text the word "VOTE" to 704-329-3600 and WCNC Charlotte will send you a message back with the information you request.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has run for President twice in the past and was hoping South Carolina would be the stepping stone to lead him to victory.

Biden said of the crowded Democratic field, "I don’t think it’ll even be over after Super Tuesday," talking about the 15 contests looming next week. "I think it’s going to go on to states that are ones that I feel very good about.”

A Winthrop University poll shortly before the election showed Biden in front with 24% of the vote but Bernie Sanders has closed that gap some with Sanders now getting 19%.

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates.

In South Carolina, there are 54 pledged delegates up for grabs. Sanders believes he's positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on “Super Tuesday.”

President Trump held a rally on Friday in South Carolina ahead of the primary, even though there isn't a Republican 2020 presidential primary in South Carolina.

This is the fourth nominating vote in the Democratic presidential primaries -- it's also the final single state to vote before Super Tuesday on March 3.

