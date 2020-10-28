x
Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

Under the Supreme Court’s order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in order to be counted.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.

The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to Nov. 12. 

The board’s decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group. 

