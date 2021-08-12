Supreme Court of North Carolina orders state primary move to May 17

Primaries for public offices in the state were originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Primaries for several elections in North Carolina were scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. According to the state Supreme Court order Tuesday, primaries will now be held on Tuesday, May 17.

The delay is intended to give the trial court time to revisit the districts. The lower court has been directed to hold proceedings and reach a ruling on the electoral map claims no later than Jan. 11, 2022. Anyone wishing to appeal that ruling will be required to file a Notice of Appeal within two days of the ruling.

Filing for the General Assembly and U.S. House seats in North Carolina began Tuesday morning after being initially delayed then restored. Wednesday's order temporarily closes the candidate-filing period until the final judgment on the electoral map claims has been made and appeals are addressed.

The state Supreme Court said any individual who already filed to run for public office in 2022, and whose filing was accepted by the appropriate board of elections, will be deemed to have filed under that same office for the new election schedule unless they provide timely notice of withdrawal to the board in the new filling period.

It's the latest delay in the election cycle for North Carolina. The complications of the 2020 Census data collection resulted in earlier postponements of the same elections. Because of the pandemic, population data was late coming back.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts