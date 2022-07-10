Budd and Beasley go toe to toe for North Carolina’s open U.S senate seat

Election day is about a month away, and right now the two leading candidates are locked in a tight race.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley will stand face to face to debate for North Carolina’s open U.S Senate seat.

The two leading candidates are neck and neck with Budd at about 43% and Beasly not too far behind at 42%.

Political onlookers say the race will remain tight leading up to election day on Nov. 8, with the economy and concerns over abortion access having an outsize influence on the results.

About 13% of 677 likely voters surveyed are they are still undecided, their votes could very well determine whether Budd or Beasley wins.

The state of the economy by election day could be the ultimate decider.

This is the only debate between Budd and Beasly, and early voting starts Oct. 20 with a week remaining for folks in North Carolina to register to vote.

