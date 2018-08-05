CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolinians hit the polls to cast their vote for the state's primary election.

TUESDAY

10:15 p.m. - Voters pass the $250 million bond to improve the schools in Gaston County.

10:10 p.m. - Scott Riley claims victory over incumbent David Learner in the Catawba County district attorney's race. Newton Police Chief Don Brown claims victory over Jason Reid for Catawba County Sheriff's race. Bill Beam claims victory in the GOP primary for Lincoln County Sheriff.

10:09 p.m. - Incumbent Robert Pittenger conceded the GOP primary to Mark Harris in the race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

10:00 p.m. - Incumbent Irwin Carmichael conceded the Democratic primary in the race for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff, NBC Charlotte's Mark Boyle reports.

9:45 p.m. - Alma Adams claims victory in the Democratic primary for North Carolina's 12th Congressional District.

9:45 p.m. - Spencer Merriweather claims victory in the Mecklenburg County district attorney's race.

9:40 p.m. - With 44 of 46 precincts reporting, Over 9,400 voted yes and about 4,200 voted no on the $250 million bond for Gaston County schools.

9:20 p.m. - Incumbent Robert Pittenger trails Mark Harris for the Republican primary in the race for 9th district. NBC Charlotte's Rad Berky reports Harris has 13,720 votes and Pittenger with 12,555 votes.

Pittenger arrives at watch party. He is currently trailing Mark Harris but Pittenger aid sees no need to worry now. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/7fvDGn5gV8 — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) May 9, 2018

8:40 p.m. - With 7 of 195 precincts reporting, Garry McFadden leads incumbent Irwin Carmichael by over 6,000 votes for Mecklenburg County Sheriff.

Update on race for @MeckSheriff at 8:36 Garry McFadden leading the way over incumbent Irwin Carmichael. Still very early. @wcnc #vote pic.twitter.com/rdFduU3HA2 — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) May 9, 2018

8:35 p.m. - With 13 percent of precincts reporting, Dan McCready holds a commanding lead over Christian Cano by over 10,000 votes. McCready has 82 percent of the vote while Cano earned about 18 percent.

8:20 p.m. - Virginia Foxx is projected to earn GOP nod in the race for North Carolina's 5th district, according to the Associated Press. Foxx has nearly 74 percent of votes while Dillon Gentry earned about 18 percent and Cortland Meader Jr. having a little under seven percent of the votes.

8:00 p.m. - In the race for Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden leads incumbent Irwin Carmichael 9,161-3,375, NBC Charlotte's Mark Boyle reports. No Republicans are running for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff.

In the race for @MeckSheriff early results right now: Garry McFadden leading incumbent Irwin Carmichael with 9,161 to 3,375 votes 🗳 @wcnc — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) May 8, 2018

7:55 p.m. - About 2,300 have voted yes and about 1,300 voted no on the $250 million bond for Gaston County schools.

7:30 p.m. - Polls are closed for the state's primary election. The NC State Board of Elections reported that Dan McCready leads Christian Cano by about 8,000 votes for the Democratic nod in the race for North Carolina's 9th District.

Mark Harris leads incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger by about 700 votes for the GOP nod in the race for the state's 9th district. Clarence Goins trails Harris by over 4,700 votes.

Polls now closed and the counting begins. pic.twitter.com/CStHxGufea — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) May 8, 2018

Pittenger race is all about who is most ‘Trumpian.’ @wcnc pic.twitter.com/HC1b61ptyz — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) May 8, 2018

