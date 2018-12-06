CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- South Carolinians hit the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for the state's June primary election.

TUESDAY, June 12

10:35 p.m. - With 82 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Alan Wilson received over 128,000 votes (49 percent) in the GOP primary for state attorney general race. Todd Atwater is second with 79,000-plus votes (30 percent) and William Herlong is third with 54,000-plus votes (21 percent).

10:20 p.m. - Despite being forced into a runoff, incumbent Henry McMaster told supporters in Columbia it a great victory.

McMaster calls it a great victory but he faces.runoff in 2 weeks after failure to get majority. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/tUWhAceTvt — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) June 13, 2018

9:20 p.m. - Incumbent Henry McMaster and John Warren advance to GOP runoff for the governor of South Carolina, AP reports.

BREAKING: Republican John Warren advances to primary runoff for governor in South Carolina primary election. #APracecall at 9:17 p.m. EDT. #Election2018 #SCprimary pic.twitter.com/TGiVAmJ5Bm — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 13, 2018

BREAKING: Republican Henry McMaster advances to primary runoff for governor in South Carolina primary election. #APracecall at 9:17 p.m. EDT. #Election2018 #SCprimary pic.twitter.com/oXsukCW7Kv — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 13, 2018

8:55 p.m. - James Smith wins the Democratic primary for S.C. governor, AP reports.

BREAKING: James Smith wins Democratic nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election. #APracecall at 8:52 p.m. EDT. #Election2018 #SCprimary pic.twitter.com/PmyLxn4JJI — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 13, 2018

8:50 p.m. - With 556 of 2265 precincts reporting, incumbent Alan Wilson leads the GOP primary for South Carolina attorney general after receiving over 33,000 votes. Todd Atwater is second with 20,000-plus votes and William Herlong is third with 15,000-plus votes. You can click here to track live election results.

8:45 p.m. - Incumbent Henry McMaster holds a commanding lead in the GOP primary for South Carolina Governor. McMaster received over 35,000 votes (46 percent) while John Warren is second in the race with 19,000-plus votes (25 percent) and Catherine Templeton trails

8:30 p.m. - Mark Hammond claims victory in the GOP primary for South Carolina secretary of state.

8:20 p.m. - Jason Smith leads the Democratic primary for S.C. governor after receiving over 16,000 votes with 183 of 2265 precincts reporting. Marguerite Willis is second with 7,100-plus votes and Phil Noble trails behind with 3,300-plus votes.

8:05 p.m. - With 50 of 2265 precincts reporting, incumbent Henry McMaster is leading the GOP primary for South Carolina governor after receiving over 5,900 votes (43 percent). John Warren is currently second with over 3,600 votes (27 percent) and Catherine Templeton trailing behind after receiving over 2,700 votes (20 percent).

On the GOP side in the race for Gov: McMaster now with 43%, Warren with 26.9% and Templeton with 20.5%. Two others in single digits. — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) June 13, 2018

8 p.m. - With 23 of 2265 precincts reporting, James Smith has over 4,700 votes while Marguerite Willis received over 2,100 votes and Phil Noble trailing behind with over 1,000 votes in the Democratic primary for South Carolina governor.

7 p.m. - Polls have closed. You can track the live election results by clicking here.

Polls are closed now in the South Carolina primary. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/yYatJkeQVE — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) June 12, 2018

3:30 p.m. - Rad Berky is in Columbia to cover the race between incumbent Henry McMaster, Kevin Bryant, Catherine Templeton, John Warren and Yancey McGill for the GOP seat in the gubernatorial election.

Setting up for returns tonight in SC primary. Live report at 6 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/EW6BCXPeqw — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) June 12, 2018

