Thousands anticipated at President Trump rally in Gastonia

President Donald Trump will make another campaign stop in the Charlotte region; this time at Gastonia Municipal Airport Wednesday evening.

GASTONIA, N.C. — President Donald Trump's campaign is planning for thousands of supporters to attend a Wednesday evening rally featuring the president at Gastonia Municipal Airport.

WCNC Charlotte has learned the president is expected to land at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and then ride in his motorcade to Gastonia.

The city airport's runway is less than 800 feet while Air Force One measures at more than 230 feet long.

Neither a motorcade route nor any road closures have been announced yet.

Over the last several days, Gaston County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Fletcher has been making calls to local vendors and gathering 200 volunteers.

"We're very excited to host the president," Fletcher said. "It's a huge honor, but, of course, it means we've been 'busy busy,' so a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails, a lot of text messages."

Fletcher said parking will be a challenge as the airport is surrounded by residential communities and two-lane roads.

He said the campaign will likely have shuttle buses bring people over, and he encouraged people to get to the airport early and be patient waiting for the president.

Richard Reeger plans to attend the rally, and he won't have to worry about parking because he lives across the street from the airport

I don't have that much frontage, but I'm willing to let people park free right in front of my house on the grass," Reeger said.

President Trump's campaign hasn't detailed what COVID-19 precautions would be in place at the Gastonia, but anyone who registered online for the event must acknowledge they understand the risk they may get exposed to COVID-19 by being in a public place.

In a statement, Gaston County Public Health said the campaign hasn't notified them about specific details of the rally, but it encouraged anyone who may attend to social distance, wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer.