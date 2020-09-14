Roughly 4,000 people have cast absentee ballots in Mecklenburg County, many choosing in-person drop-off

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said Monday was their busiest day since they started mailing absentee ballots 10 days ago.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The presidential election is exactly 50 days away as of September 14, but thousands of North Carolina voters have already cast their ballots.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said Monday was their busiest day since they started mailing absentee ballots 10 days ago.

More than 700,000 ballots have been requested across the state.

In Mecklenburg County alone, election workers have mailed out 105,000 ballots and aproximately 4,500 have been returned. Some are trying to avoid long lines, others hoping to give the post office a break.

There was a packed parking lot at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office on Monday. WCNC Charlotte got a first glimpse at voting during a pandemic in the county — it included masks, social distancing, and protecting shields.

“I felt totally safe,” said Jennifer Jarrett, who returned her absentee ballot.

The county’s elections director, Michael Dickerson, directed voters where to turn in their absentee ballots while doing an interview with WCNC Charlotte.

“I think we’re up to about 4,000 (absentee ballots returned) right now, so those numbers are nice,” said Dickerson.

Jarrett says she’s voting now because of potential safety concerns later.

“Because of the virus, and just because I didn’t know what the line would be like,” said Jarrett.

Some tell WCNC Charlotte they’re trying to give a helping hand to the postal workers, while others say they feel better dropping off their ballots themselves.

“I did not trust the process,” said Kenneth Warren who dropped off his absentee ballot. “I just want to make sure my vote gets turned in.”

“I didn’t want to take up any more of these mailman’s times, trying so hard to get these ballots in,” said Christianna Williams who dropped off her absentee ballot.

Despite the packed parking lot, voters say the process didn’t take too long.

“It was real easy,” Warren said.

“It was the simplest thing ever,” Williams said.

“I handed it to someone and they dropped it in the ballot box,” Jarrett said.

WCNC Charlotte asked Dickerson if people voting earlier will make his job easier come November.

“That’s the plan,” Dickerson said.

Voters can drop off their absentee ballots at the board of elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.