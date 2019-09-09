WASHINGTON — Just hours before a rally for North Carolina 9th District Republican Candidate Dan Bishop, President Trump received a Hurricane Dorian briefing on board Air Force One in Havelock, N.C.

He was supposed to tour the area before Monday night's event in Fayetteville, but severe weather prevented him from doing so.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he didn't think Tuesday's special election was a bellwether for his performance in the state next year.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House to campaign for Bishop, Trump tamped down expectations for the vote to fill a vacant House seat representing the once-reliably GOP district.

Bishop will face Democrat Dan McCready Tuesday in the final stroke of the 2018 midterm elections, which saw Republicans lose control of the House.

Trump insisted the midterms were not a referendum on his presidency and said his efforts to help embattled GOP Senate candidates went unnoticed.

"We're very happy with the way we've done," he added.

The rally in North Carolina will serve as a measure of the president's clout in trying to elect a Republican to the House in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race.

This will be his first campaign rally since a tough end of summer that saw slipping poll numbers, warning signs of an economic slowdown, and a running battle over hurricane forecasts.

Trump visited the state Monday night on the eve of the House election. He enjoyed wide popularity within his own party, but a GOP defeat in a red-leaning state could portend trouble for his reelection campaign.

