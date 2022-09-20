Everything you need to know to check your voter registration

Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Here are all the tools needed to check your voting status, register to vote and how to help others vote.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Social media is filled with information to commemorate it, and Google's homepage is giving people access to the democratic process easily.

There is a wealth of information out there to help people register to vote, and it's important to review each state's voter registration deadlines, voting options and requirements on election day. These may have changed since the last election.

WCNC Charlotte rounded up some helpful resources for people that can assist in registering to vote or checking your voting status.

Voter registration status

Voting in North Carolina or South Carolina

Voters in North Carolina can access voting resources and deadlines by visiting the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. In South Carolina, voting information can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission site.

NBC has developed a helpful interactive tool with a state-by-state guide to simplify the voter registration process for people. It gives information about mail-in and early voting options, as well as what people will need to bring with them on voting day.

When can I vote?

How do I get people out to vote?

People can also direct their friends and family who may live in other states to voter registration websites like this one to provide simple step-by-step instructions about registering to vote. Or send them this link where they can find out more about their state or local election office.

