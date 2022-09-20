Everything you need to know to check your voter registration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day. Social media is filled with information to commemorate it, and Google's homepage is giving people access to the democratic process easily.
There is a wealth of information out there to help people register to vote, and it's important to review each state's voter registration deadlines, voting options and requirements on election day. These may have changed since the last election.
WCNC Charlotte rounded up some helpful resources for people that can assist in registering to vote or checking your voting status.
Voter registration status
- Confirm you are registered to vote
- Check your voter registration information
- Visit this website and choose "voter registration status"
- Choose your state. You will be taken to a page on your state's election website
- Do you need to re-register or change your registration?
- If you've moved in-state or changed your name, you'll need to update your voter registration (make sure your state-issued ID reflects that change, too)
- If you've moved out of state, you'll need to register to vote in that new state
- NOTE: If you haven't changed your name or moved, you most likely do not need to re-register
- Make sure to check before your state's deadline to vote, which can be up to 30 days before the election
Voting in North Carolina or South Carolina
Voters in North Carolina can access voting resources and deadlines by visiting the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. In South Carolina, voting information can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission site.
NBC has developed a helpful interactive tool with a state-by-state guide to simplify the voter registration process for people. It gives information about mail-in and early voting options, as well as what people will need to bring with them on voting day.
When can I vote?
- Absentee-by-mail voting in North Carolina
- Oct. 14, 2022:The civilian voter registration deadline. After then, only same-day registration during early voting is allowed
- Any registered voter in North Carolina can request, receive and vote by a mail-in absentee ballot. According to the NCSBE, "no special circumstance or reason is needed." There are two ways to request it:
- On paper
- Nov. 1, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form
- Nov. 8, 2022: Election Day (and the absentee ballot return deadline)
- Oct. 14, 2022:The civilian voter registration deadline. After then, only same-day registration during early voting is allowed
- Absentee-by-mail voting in South Carolina
- NOTE: There are more conditions on who qualifies for voting absentee, all of which South Carolina lists on its website
- Oct. 28, 2022: 5 p.m. deadline to return your absentee application
- Nov. 8, 2022: Election Day (and the absentee ballot return deadline)
How do I get people out to vote?
People can also direct their friends and family who may live in other states to voter registration websites like this one to provide simple step-by-step instructions about registering to vote. Or send them this link where they can find out more about their state or local election office.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.