Here's where you can early vote in Union County, NC

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Early voting began October 15 in North Carolina statewide. This in-person voting allows voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

There are key differences between early voting and traditional voting on Election Day.

During early voting, registered voters can vote at any early voting location in their county. Unlike on Election Day, they do not need to visit the designated voting site for their precinct.

Those not yet registered can register to vote during the early voting period at any of the early voting locations. This is called "one-stop" voting, where someone can register and vote in the same visit. The same rules apply from the earlier voter registration period: you must be a U.S. citizen, you must live in that county, you must be at least 18 years old, must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. (Here are more details on who is eligible to vote.)

In North Carolina this year, early voting started October 15 and ends October 31. In South Carolina, the rules are different but still allow voters to cast ballots before Election Day.

Find the One-Stop Sites in your County: One-stop Site Lookup

Union County early voting locations

Hemby Bridge VFD 6628 Mill Grove Rd., Indian Trail

Marvin Ridge High School 2825 Crane Rd., Waxhaw

Mineral Springs VFD 5804 Waxhaw Hwy., Monroe

Monroe High School 1 High School Dr., Monroe

Rea View Elementary School 320 Reid Dairy Rd., Waxhaw

Stallings VFD 4616 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail

Wesley Chapel VFD (Main) 315 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd. S, Waxhaw