Poll workers needed for the primary elections in Union County

When the primary elections moved from March to May, not as many people could commit to working the polls.

MONROE, N.C. — The primary elections in North Carolina are coming up fast. Typically, the election would’ve already happened this month, but it was pushed from March to May 17 this year because of the legal issues surrounding redistricting maps. The change-up has caused some challenges for the entities running the election.

In Union County, the board of elections has plenty of people to prepare mail-in ballots and get ready for early voting, but they really need more people to volunteer to work at the 52 precincts in May.

When the date of the North Carolina primary election changed, some dedicated poll workers couldn’t commit.

“We have come into scheduling conflicts with graduations, vacations and just being that it’s close to summer and Memorial Day individuals are not available, they have plans,” Sharon Jordan with the Union County board of elections said.

They’re short around 40 poll workers, required to have at least five at every precinct. The board of elections tries to have extras in case people drop out the day of.

“We don’t have a staff of 300-something people, so we rely on our community to help us,” Brett Vines, communications director for the Union County board of elections, said.

Any registered Union County voter can do it. Officials say it’s a long day, but poll workers will make around $200.

“A lot of people look at it as their civic duty,” Jordan said. “That they can get involved and have a voice and see hands-on and see what’s happening at the polls.”

There are several different positions to fill including greeters, people to check voters in and clean off the booth when they’re done. Each worker is a vital piece of the puzzle to make sure the election runs smoothly.

“We will train them, we will give them all the information and the tools that they need so you just need to sign up, tell us you want to work and we’ll give you everything you need, and just show up at your assigned precinct on election day,” Jordan said.

It’s an urgent need and they’re hoping to get more people signed up in the next few days because training starts in just a few weeks. Anyone interested can call 704-283-3669 or email Sharon.jordan@unioncountync.gov