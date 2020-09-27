Want to know when your absentee ballot is coming in? USPS can help with that.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot already, you may find yourself running to the mailbox each day to see if it arrived.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning on voting absentee, the first step is registering to vote and requesting an absentee ballot.

In North Carolina, any registered voter qualified to vote in an election can request a mail-in absentee ballot for the November 2020 election — no special reason is needed. The statewide deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in North Carolina this year is Tuesday, October 27 at 5 p.m.

This year South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill that essentially lets anyone who wants to vote absentee in November's general election, breaking from stricter guidelines in previous years. Those interested are asked to complete an application at their county voter registration office and cast their ballot by 5 p.m. November 2.

But if you applied for a mail-in ballot already, you may find yourself running to the mailbox each day to see if it arrived. The United States Postal Service has a free tool, though, that may give you some relief while you wait.

To use USPS' Informed Delivery service, you must sign up for an account with USPS to verify your identity and address.

Once you do that, you'll receive an email each day previewing the mail and packages scheduled to arrive that day and in the near future, with pictures of each item that was processed through USPS's automated equipment.

The USPS has urged people to not wait until the last minute to send absentee ballots back in, to help prevent any back-ups in the system. So once you know it's coming, remember the most important thing: you need to get it back in time.