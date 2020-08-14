USPS warns NC absentee ballot deadline may be too late for mail to deliver

The USPS has already reportedly warned several states including North Carolina that their mail-in ballot deadlines may be too tight to meet their delivery standards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no good year for a pandemic, but coming during a presidential election year could make things very difficult for the record number of absentee voters that mail-in ballots this year, particularly for people who wait until the last minute.

“Voters are probably going to be utilizing voting by mail at a level we’ve never seen before,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College.

Bitzer said just consider the last presidential election.

“In 2016, we had less than 5% of all of the ballots cast come through the mail,” Bitzer said. “I’ve heard anywhere from 20% to maybe 40% of all the ballots could be cast by the mail [this year].”

Needless to say, the current infrastructure wasn’t created for that.

“Certainly it’s going to put a strain on not just the county board of elections, but also potentially the postal system as well,” Bitzer said.

The USPS has already reportedly warned several states including North Carolina that their mail-in ballot deadlines may be too tight to meet their delivery standards.

“The Postal Service strongly recommends that jurisdictions immediately communicate and advise voters to request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date,” said a USPS spokesperson.

Michael Dickerson, the director of elections in Mecklenburg county says North Carolinian voters can still request an absentee ballot 7 days before.

“If that ballot is postmarked by election day and is received in my office the Friday after the election, I have to then count it,” Dickerson said.

USPS recommends that voters should actually be mailing their ballots a full week before the due date, or there are no guarantees it’ll arrive on time.

“Get that request in, and get that ballot back in early,” Bitzer said.